Local

Spirits ‘good’ as Nevada Task Force-1 team helps in Maui operations

It'll take years to recover from wildfire, says Maui United Way president
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2023 - 6:28 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2023 - 7:00 pm
Members of Nevada Task Force-1 muster for their assignments during rescue/recovery operations o ...
Members of Nevada Task Force-1 and the Washington State Task Force-1 teams muster for their assignments during rescue/recovery operations on Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
A burned out building in Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
Burned out vehicles alongside a road in Maui. (Clark County Fire Department)
The building on the right appears to have escaped the wildfire in Maui, but not ones on the lef ...
The building on the right appears to have escaped the wildfire in Maui, but not ones on the left. (Clark County Fire Department)

The 45-member Nevada Task Force-1 team has been conducting response and recovery missions in Maui since it’s arrival two days ago.

It has been working with the Blue incident support team, a Type 1 team from Washington State and local resources, said Billy Samuels of the Clark County Fire Department.

The team consists of members from Clark County Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department, Boulder City Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and private civilians.

Each task force team is composed of 70 members specializing in search, rescue, medicine, hazardous materials, logistics and planning, including technical specialists such as physicians, structural engineers and canine search teams.

Spirits are good with the team, and they are honored to be assisting the State of Hawaii, Samuels said in an email.

A canine search team of five people and two dogs were sent to Maui a day before the 45-member team.

The death toll on Maui has officially reached 93 as of Sunday afternoon with an unknown number of missing people.

It is the largest loss of life from a fire in the U.S. in more than 100 years.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

