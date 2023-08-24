96°F
Local

Spring Mountains closure extended; Lee Canyon announces end of summer operations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
Updated August 24, 2023 - 5:42 pm
Feet of rock and debris were washed into the Lee Canyon main ski lift as a result of Tropical S ...
Feet of rock and debris were washed into the Lee Canyon main ski lift as a result of Tropical Storm Hillary. The mountain has suspended operations for the rest of the summer. (Jim Seely/Lee Canyon)
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced Thursday that because of flooding d ...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced Thursday that because of flooding damage and cleanup, the closure order for the Spring Mountains National Recreaction Area has been extended indefinitely. (USDA Forest Service)
A rock truck is soon to be towed after spilling its load along Kyle Canyon Road below Mount Cha ...
A rock truck is soon to be towed after spilling its load along Kyle Canyon Road below Mount Charleston as the remnants of tropical storm Hilary move through the region on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced Thursday that because of flooding damage and cleanup, the closure order for the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area has been extended indefinitely.

“Please don’t go up there – let responders do the necessary work to help residents and make repairs,” the agency said on its X account.

In other developments, crews from NV Energy have restored power to the remaining subdivisions of Mount Charleston, just ahead of another storm.

All residents of Old Town and Echo in Kyle Canyon had power as of Thursday morning, according to a release from NV Energy. Power and water were turned off Monday to about 150 residents after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped eight inches of rain over the weekend.

“In the coming days, crews will remain in the area, making sure that power continues to flow and that our infrastructure is secure and running as intended,” NV Energy wrote in the release. “We will continue work to remove vegetation, trees and branches that pose a threat to our lines or other equipment.”

Anyone still without power can contact the company at 702-402-5555.

Nevada Department of Transportation wrote in a statement Thursday that they did not know when Kyle Canyon Road would reopen after chunks of road washed away in the storm. State route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, which connects Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads, also sustained “significant damage.”

“We are currently in talks with contractors about performing emergency repairs and our maintenance crews are out in full force shoring up roads wherever possible and installing temporary barrier rails where needed,” wrote NDOT spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

Emergency vehicles and residents of the subdivisions can use the roads, Hopkins wrote.

Echo subdivision resident Brenda Talley wrote in a message that she and her neighbors are asked only to go out between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to not disrupt road work. Forest areas and trails remained closed to residents, she said.

“Old town school, library and the VFD volunteer fire department building are all being assessed for major damage they received,” she wrote.

Residents were ordered to continue boiling water until further notice, and bottled water was being given away at the Retreat on Charleston Peak.

“We are most grateful that the damage done was only to a few homes and there was no loss of life with the river that crashed through our neighborhood,” she wrote.

Lundy Elementary School Principal Christopher Welch wrote in a statement to parents that the school would be closed through at least Friday. The Clark County School District was working on alternative ways to teach the children.

Lee Canyon announces end of spring operations

Lee Canyon announced Thursday that they have ended their summer mountain operations amid the closure of the Spring Mountains after Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rainfall and flooding.

The storm left “significant damage” to the resort’s infrastructure, and the area’s trails, chairlifts and other facilities have “borne the brunt” of the damage, the resort said in a news release.

The storm dropped 9.8 inches of rain on Lee Canyon, the resort said.

The resort said it would continue to prepare for the winter season and work on its Ponderosa chair lift expansion project that would add a new quad chairlift for beginner skiers and snowboarders.

“Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. We eagerly await the opportunity to welcome you back this winter, and if conditions allow, in a limited capacity this fall,” the resort said.

Another storm is expected to roll over the Spring Mountains Thursday afternoon, dropping about a half-inch of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Berc. There is a smaller chance of storms in Henderson beginning around 2 p.m.

“The more likely scenario is we’ll see more storms up in the mountains,” Berc said. “I can’t rule out some in the valley too.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

