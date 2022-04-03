80°F
Spring travelers encounter flight delays in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 3:22 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2022 - 3:51 pm
Travelers walk by in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, ...
Travelers walk by in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

About one in 10 flights was delayed Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport in the midst of spring break, according to a flight-tracking website.

The total amounted to 86 inbound flights and 89 outbound flights, according to Flightaware data examined about 1 p.m.

A total of 40 flights scheduled to leave Las Vegas Sunday were canceled, as were 47 that were inbound, according to Flightaware.

Worldwide, there were 9,205 flight delays, about a third of them affecting the U.S., according to the website.

There were 3,458 flight cancellations Sunday, with 1,516 affecting U.S. travel, according to Flightaware.

Southwest Airlines was hit particularly hard over the weekend, reporting Saturday that it was “briefly pausing” service due to technological issues and weather “challenges” in Florida.

Flightaware reported Sunday afternoon that Southwest had canceled 398 flights across the U.S. and had delays on 827 flights.

This is a a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

