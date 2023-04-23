State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products

A warning not to consume five cannabis products sold within the past month at a handful of Nevada dispensaries was issued Saturday.

FILE - Six-week-old flowering cannabis inside The Real McCoy cultivation and production facility in Carson City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (David Calvert for Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued a public health and safety bulletin advising consumers and patients to avoid or take caution when consuming the cannabis products listed on the notice.

It was the second such bulletin issued because of the use of the pesticide Ethephon, specifically Florel brand, a growth regulator being used in a cultivation establishment.

CCB Agents discovered that the batches/lots of cannabis had been treated with the unapproved pesticide at Circle S Farms LLC.

The products include five items from seven lots and were sold at seven Las Vegas dispensaries and one in Elko at between March 23 and April 21.

The products include:

Apple Fritter (batch 23.02.13 5 AF 2 and lot 23102).

Apple Fritter (batch 23.02.13 5 AF and lot 23101).

Double OG Sour (batch 23.02.13 5 DOGS and lot 23533)

Kush Mints (batch 23.02.13 5 KM and lot 23397)

Kobe (batch 23.02.13 5 and lot 23237)

Zummy Bearz (batch 23.02.13 5 ZB 3 and lot 23251)

Zummy Bearz (batch 23.02.13 5 ZB 4 and lot 23252)

The CCB email said it advises consumers to avoid consumption of the above products.

This is the second occurrence in which CCB Agents have discovered the use of Ethephon, specifically Florel brand, a growth regulator being used in a cultivation establishment.

The pesticide is not approved for use on cannabis by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

There is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities had any knowledge of the use of this unapproved pesticide; Ethephon is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for, and their test methods are not set up for detection of Ethephon.

The affected cannabis was sold between March 23 – April 21 by the following cannabis sales facilities:

Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas.

MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas.

Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas.

Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas.

Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas.

Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas.

Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko.

All cannabis products properly sold by a licensed cannabis sales facility should have a product label on or with the packaging. The name of the cultivation facility and batch/lot numbers can be found on the label, typically near the top.

The listed sales facilities are requested to display the bulletin in a conspicuous location on their premises for 30 days, to ensure their customers are aware of this information.

There are no known reports of illness at this time.

