State, national parks to offer free admission Saturday

Many state and national parks in Southern Nevada will offer free admission Saturday as part of National Public Lands Day.

The fiery red outcropping named Bowl of Fire in Lake Mead National Recreation Area features sandstone formations similar to Valley of Fire State Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Entrance marker for the Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area which is starting a timed entry reservation system for the park's Scenic Drive later this year to address capacity issues and long wait times from fall to spring on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In a July 20, 2014, file photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

The Bureau of Land Management will waive amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Other fees, such as camping and group day use, will remain in effect.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will also offer free admission.

Valley of Fire State Park is also waiving its $10 entrance fee.

Red Rock visitation is expected to be heavy, with the most congested time anticipated between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There is also limited mobile phone service at Red Rock Canyon NCA, so keep this in mind if using ride-sharing services — you may not have coverage to hail a ride back.

Red Rock Canyon was designated in 1990 as Nevada’s first national conservation area. It is 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip on Charleston Boulevard/state Route 159.

World renowned for its 40,000 acres of bright red Aztec sandstone outcrops nestled in gray and tan limestone, Valley of Fire contains ancient, petrified trees and petroglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years.

Lake Mead is the nation’s first and largest national recreation area, with more than 1.5 million acres of mountains, canyons, valleys and two vast lakes. Visitors can see Hoover Dam from the waters of Lake Mead or Lake Mohave, or find solitude in one of the park’s nine wilderness areas.

