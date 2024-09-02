Street racing involved in early Monday fatal crash, police say

Police said the crash involved high speeds, and two 18-year-olds face reckless driving charges resulting in death or significant bodily injury.

Sign of the times: More I-11 signage coming to Las Vegas Valley

One person was killed and another suffered critical injuries when a three-vehicle collision occurred in northeast Las Vegas early Monday.

Police said the crash involved high speeds, and two 18-year-olds are facing possible reckless driving charges resulting in death or significant bodily injury.

The collision involved two pickups and an SUV at North Eastern and Searles avenues at about 1:04 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Searles through the intersection with Eastern while a Ram 2500 and GMC Sierra were heading south on Eastern approaching Searles at a high rate of speed. A collision occurred when the front of the RAM struck the passenger’s side of the Chevrolet.

The RAM then overturned and struck a light pole and power utility pole. After the initial collision between the Chevrolet and RAM, the front of the GMC struck the rear of the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe died at University Medical Center.

The 18-year-old driver of the Ram, Francisco Ruiz Ramos, is in critical condition at UMC, the preliminary crash report said.

Alfredo Chavez Rios, 18, the driver of a GMC Sierra, suffered minor injuries. He remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Ramos and Rios face possible reckless driving charges, police said.

The death was the 101st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity as well as the cause and manner of death for the driver of the Tahoe.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.