Strong 6.4 earthquake strikes in remote area near Tonopah
The U.S. Geological Service reports that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.
The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.
The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles deep.
Some people are tweeting that they felt it in California.
No reports of injuries have been received.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
