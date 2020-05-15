Strong 6.4 earthquake strikes in remote area near Tonopah

The U.S. Geological Service reports that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

May 15, 2020 - 4:51 am

The earthquake struck about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas near Tonopah, Nevada, about 4:03 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Service. (Getty Images)

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles deep.

Some people are tweeting that they felt it in California.

#Earthquake in Nevada M 6.4 earthquake near Nevada occurred just after 4AM local Approximately 200 miles NW of #LasVegas and 75 miles east of #Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/wmqRSVuTBj — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) May 15, 2020

No reports of injuries have been received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

