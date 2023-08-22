73°F
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Summerlin

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2023 - 8:02 am
 
One person has been injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Summerlin.

The crash occurred just after 6:50 a.m. in the area of Hualapai Way and Diablo Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with injuries described as critical.

Traffic on southbound Hualapai is being redirected, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

