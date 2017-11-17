1 person dies when car slams into tree in Summerlin roundabout

One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a Wednesday night crash in Summerlin.

Las Vegas police investigate an accident in which one person died late Wednesday night, Nov. 16, 2017, on Hills Center Drive in Summerlin. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just before midnight at Hills Center Drive and Village Center Circle, near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Chris Holmes said a vehicle crashed into a tree at the roundabout.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the car, Metropolitan Police Sgt. Paul McCullough said. A passenger had to be freed by rescue personnel and was taken to a hospital where the passenger died.

The male driver coud face a felony DUI charge if Metro determines he was driving impaired, McCullough said.

Debris littered the roundabout and part of Hills Center Drive has been shut down.

The accident occurred along the route where Summerlin holds its annual Fourth of July parade.

Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Hills Center Drive and Village Center Circle, las vegas, nv