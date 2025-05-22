2 adults, 1 cat displaced after early morning house fire in Summerlin

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning at a residence in Summerlin.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews work to contain a house fire Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the 10000 block of Clarion Lane. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue/Facebook)

According to officials, crews responded to the fire just before 6:40 a.m. in the 10000 block of Clarion Lane, near the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway.

The caller had reported to officials that the fire initiated in their garage, then “rapidly spread.”

Las Vegas Fire said crews worked to contain and extinguish the fire, with the primary all-clear called at 7:36 a.m.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials noted.

LVFD said that two adults and one cat were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause is unknown and under investigation.