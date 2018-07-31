Arizona man identified as victim in Las Vegas rollover crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after a single car rollover crash in Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

Arthur Gomez of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, died in a rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway and U.S. Highway 95, early Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command)

Arthur Gomez, from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Summerlin Parkway at U.S. Highway 95 around 4:47 a.m. Saturday, when the truck then rolled over and ejected the 60-year-old, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. Gomez was not wearing a seat belt.

Gomez was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died. The coroner’s office ruled that he died from blunt force injuries.

Gomez’s death was one of four during a six-hour period between Friday night and Saturday morning where the occupants of crashed vehicles were not wearing seat belts.

