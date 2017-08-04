Artist’s work a starting point for Opportunity Village clients

Not all the art displayed at Tivoli Village is by established artists. Opportunity Village clients had the chance to create art inspired by the photography of Mario Basner of the World Heritage Collection , and for one day, their work was on display at Basner’s gallery, 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150.

Gregory Gudenkauf, major gifts officer at Opportunity Village, talks with two OV clients, Kaitlyn Manning, in the wheelchair, and Kim Duffy, in pink, about their art as others look on. The OV clients had visited the gallery the previous month and returned with their own completed art, inspired by Mario Basner's photography. (Jan Hogan/View)

Mario Basner, far left, sits down with visiting artists from Opportunity Village July 19, 2017, in his studio, World Heritage Collection. The Tivoli Village art gallery hosted the artists in mid June, then presented their works, inspired by his photography. (Jan Hogan/View)

Clients from Opportunity Village mingle with well wishers July 19, 2017, at an event to present their art which was inspired by the photos of Mario Basner's World Heritage Collection. The Las Vegas nonprofit has a full art program for its clients. (Mario Basner)

The photographer approached the nonprofit this year and offered to partner with its fine-arts program. A half-dozen Opportunity Village clients came to his studio in mid-June, viewed his oversized photos and chose which one inspired them most. They then sketched out their interpretations of it and made notes. Back at Opportunity Village, 6050 S. Buffalo Drive, they consulted prints of Brasner’s pieces and completed their art, done under the theme “Echoes of Inspiration.”

Brasner said that when they arrived, he gave the Opportunity Village artists a brief explanation about the background of the exhibition, and “then I allowed them time to explore and have their own experience … you can tell they had sort of an emotional connection with it, which was what I was hoping for.”

On July 19, five of them returned to the World Heritage Collection display and their art was featured on easels next to the photography. The art may have been dwarfed in size next to the photos, but the message was not lost on those who stopped in to view it.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible to see their different interpretations and the creativity they bring to something,” said AAronelle Matta of Henderson, who stopped in to observe the works.

There are 55 people in Opportunity Village’s fine-arts program. Some go into the on-site studio once a week, others, three times a week, depending on their schedules. The chance to go out and see others’ work was seen as a chance to broaden their horizons.

“For our artists, anything that involves an experience within the community is a bonus,” said Sarah Quinn, manager of fine and performing arts at Opportunity Village.

Kim Duffy, 27, of Opportunity Village did not title her piece. She said she had long wanted to be an artist. Her grandfather, Kenneth, inspired her. He taught her different techniques and styles.

“I thought this was a neat place. … His (photography) is not something you see every day,” Duffy said, adding that her inspiration was a photo of Elbe Tunnel in Hamburg, Germany, a shot looking straight down the train tracks. “It caught my eye and it drew me in.”

The art was up for a few days at Tivoli, then was transferred to the Opportunity Village Ralph & Betty Engelstad Campus for display and sale in its own gallery. Opportunity Village artists receive half of the proceeds from whatever they sell.

Crezette Monroe, 48, of Opportunity Village, also was inspired by the photo of the tunnel. She said she was thinking of a train when she saw it, calling it cool and different. Her art took one day to complete.

“I took it off in my own way, in my own (direction),” she said of her interpretation. “I like drawing my own way.”

Opportunity Village client Kaitlyn Manning, 25, uses an electric wheelchair. She, too, was also drawn to recreate the train tracks at Elbe Tunnel. She likened it to a subway. Her rendition used a lot of purple and pink, the latter her favorite color.

“I’m usually painting. … I’m doing a clock right now,” she said.

The World Heritage Collection is set to be on display at Tivoli Village through the end of the year.

“This is turning into a great facility to (promote) culture with things like this, things that support the community,” Basner said of his studio.

Since The World Heritage Collection opened, it has worked with these charities and/or nonprofits: Criss Angel’s HELP, American Cancer Society, International Alliance for Pediatric Stroke, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, JDRF, Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth, Dinosaurs And Roses, Golden Rainbow, Mondays Dark and Stillpoint.

