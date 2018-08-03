At least 1 dead in Summerlin Parkway crash near Anasazi exit

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal accident Friday morning on Summerlin Parkway just east of the Anasazi Drive exit. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on westbound Summerlin Parkway, just east of the Anasazi Drive exit.

The crash, which was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday, occurred near a stretch of Summerlin Parkway that has been undergoing construction to widen the parkway to three lanes.

This is the second fatal crash this week on Summerlin Parkway.

A Lake Havasu man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup on Summerlin Parkway at U.S. Highway 95 around 4:47 a.m. Saturday, when his truck then rolled over and he was ejected. He was taken to University Medial Center, where he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi Drive