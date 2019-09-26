Chalk-drawing competition Saturday at Skye Canyon Park

The third annual Chalk and Cheers, a chalk art competition and fall fair, is Saturday at Skye Canyon Park. Admission is free. It’s hosted by Skye Canyon.

Melanie Stimmell Van Latum, creative director of We Talk Chalk, is pictured.

A three-dimensional mural at Skye Canyon’s “Chalk and Cheers” event this weekend might make it feel like you’re standing above a canyon.

Melanie Stimmell Van Latum — creative director for We Talk Chalk, a company based in Las Vegas — is creating a 300-square-foot acrylic painting on canvas of a nature scene, including a waterfall.

“With the 3D street painting, you’ve invited to step on it and stand on it, and pose for your photos,” she said.

The third annual Chalk and Cheers, a chalk art competition and fall fair, is Saturday at Skye Canyon Park. Admission is free. It’s hosted by Skye Canyon, a 1,000-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

“Basically, it’s a fall festival with an art twist,” said Brittany Bolduc, event coordinator for Olympia Cos., a development company that manages Skye Canyon.

The event, which organizers say is family-friendly and celebrates Skye Canyon’s outdoor lifestyle, typically draws 3,000 to 4,000 attendees.

The registration deadline to participate in the chalk art competition has passed, but the public is invited to watch the artists at work Saturday.

Forty-five local artists in three divisions — high school, amateur and professional — are set to create chalk masterpieces on concrete. Winners will receive cash prizes, ranging from $50 to $300.

Chalk and Cheers will also include activities such as a craft tent, a caricature artist, face painting, bounce houses, live music performed by two local bands and a DJ.

A “vendor village” will feature 30 local artists who’ll sell their products, such as clothing, jewelry and artwork.

Five food trucks will be at the event, and Big Dog’s Brewery Co. will serve beer and margaritas, with 25 percent of beverage sale proceeds going to the Olympia Cos. Charitable Foundation.

‘You can interact with it’

It’s the first year We Talk Chalk, which was formed in 2012, will participate in Chalk and Cheers. The 3D mural will be “active lifestyle-inspired,” Stimmell Van Latum said.

The painting process takes about four days, and finishing touches — including installing the 3D piece and finishing the edging with chalk — will happen on-site.

Prior to forming We Talk Chalk, Stimmell Van Latum did street painting for 20 years. She said she has participated in hundreds of street-painting festivals worldwide.

3D artwork, she said, is popular because people can interact with it.

“Artwork now is all about engaging and making sure you can have some interaction with the art besides the viewing,” Stimmell Van Latum said.

Her advice for Chalk and Cheers attendees: Don’t be afraid to ask artists questions while they work.

“That’s why we work outside,” she said. “We do this because we really enjoy being part of the community and interacting with people.”

If you go

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas. A shuttle will be provided from the Smith’s parking lot, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, to Skye Canyon Park.

Admission: Free

More information: skyecanyon.com/chalk-and-cheers