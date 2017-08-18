Chicken, tri-tip on menu at Daily Kitchen Modern Eatery

The Daily Kitchen Modern Eatery and Rotisserie seats 34 and prides itself on meals like mamma makes.

Daily Kitchen offers a family meal available with two side dishes. It's known for its rotisserie chicken and tri tip and mixes tastes that takes comfort food a notch above.

General manager Brittany Snyder said it’s “fresh food, fast and easy, with a modern twist. We keep it very simple and do everything right there on our rotisserie …”

Free-range chicken and Santa Maria tri-tip both are served with tossed field greens and Lavash bread. Side dishes include quinoa broccoli crunch, watermelon salad, cucumber and tomato salad, garlic mashed potatoes, creamy macaroni and cheese, steamed vegetables, curried cauliflower, crispy Brussels sprouts, sweet potato fries and organic brown rice.

Salads start at $8, and one can add chicken, turkey or tri-tip for $4. All salads are available as wraps. The beet salad has arugula, roasted yellow and candy beets, and pickled shallots tossed in DK House vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. DK Modern Cobb has romaine, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onions and creamy Italian. There’s also a Soba Noodle and Green Goddess Quinoa.

Sandwiches start at $9 and are also served with a side of field greens. Turkey salad sandwich has pea creme fraiche, shredded carrots, celery, diced red onions, green peas topped with Bibb lettuce and tomato on marbled rye.

Daily Kitchen Modern Eatery & Rotisserie Where: 3645 S. Town Center Drive Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily Information: dkeatery.com or 702-685-7100 Social media: facebook.com/DailyKitchen/

