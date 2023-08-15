Come on, Barbie, let’s go shopping: Pop-up truck coming to Summerlin

Dibenhi Cadiz, 5, left, poses for a photo with Barbie inside of a life-size doll box at a Barbie themed party for children and their mothers on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lilly’s Content Studio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You’ve probably seen the movie. It’s possible you also dressed up in pink in her honor. Now you can show your love for Barbie by shopping at her truck.

The Barbie Truck Malibu Tour is coming to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday. The mobile merchandise shop will be parked at the Macy’s Promenade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say the tour will feature exclusive branded clothing, jewelry and other accessories.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.