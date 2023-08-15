104°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Come on, Barbie, let’s go shopping: Pop-up truck coming to Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 2:38 pm
 
Dibenhi Cadiz, 5, left, poses for a photo with Barbie inside of a life-size doll box at a Barbi ...
Dibenhi Cadiz, 5, left, poses for a photo with Barbie inside of a life-size doll box at a Barbie themed party for children and their mothers on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lilly’s Content Studio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You’ve probably seen the movie. It’s possible you also dressed up in pink in her honor. Now you can show your love for Barbie by shopping at her truck.

The Barbie Truck Malibu Tour is coming to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday. The mobile merchandise shop will be parked at the Macy’s Promenade from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say the tour will feature exclusive branded clothing, jewelry and other accessories.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
2
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
3
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
4
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
5
CARTOONS: Alexander Graham Bell can’t believe what phones are used for these days
CARTOONS: Alexander Graham Bell can’t believe what phones are used for these days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

More stories
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
Coffee company has bigger plans for Las Vegas than just replacing a Summerlin Starbucks
Coffee company has bigger plans for Las Vegas than just replacing a Summerlin Starbucks
Think pink: 25 of the most Instagrammable pink places in the valley
Think pink: 25 of the most Instagrammable pink places in the valley