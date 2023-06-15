Coroner identifies body of man found on Summerlin trail

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a body of a man that was found on Bears Best Trail in Summerlin over the weekend.

A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the body of a man found Saturday on a Summerlin trail.

The coroner’s office said Thursday that Las Vegas resident Michael Ewy, 67, was the man that Las Vegas police said was found by a hiker over the weekend on the Bears Best Trail in Summerlin.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said the department’s search and rescue team helped reach and extract Ewy’s body from where it was found about four miles up the trail. The Bears Best trailhead is located on Town Center Drive, south of Flamingo Road.

Lourenco said there was nothing outwardly suspicious about the body. The coroner’s office has not yet released Ewy’s cause and manner of death.

