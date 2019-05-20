71°F
Coroner IDs man who died in Las Vegas crash after running red light

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2019 - 1:11 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 59-year-old man who died Saturday morning in a crash after running a red light in Summerlin.

About 8:20 a.m., Teodulo Martinez-Rios drove his Toyota Tacoma south on Town Center Drive through the light at West Charleston Boulevard, striking the driver’s side of a Nissan Altima, according to Las Vegas police. Martinez-Rios, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

The Nissan driver, a 27-year-old woman, suffered moderate injuries.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

