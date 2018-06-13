Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in west Las Vegas crash

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash at a Summerlin roundabout.

The crash was called in just before 9 p.m. after the motorcycle hit a curb while trying to turn right at Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist as 32-year-old Las Vegas resident Arthur O. Zita.

Zita was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at the hospital, Gordon said. No other vehicles were involved.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

Hualapai and Town Center LAs Vegas