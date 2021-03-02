Coroner names couple found dead in Summerlin after apparent murder-suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the couple found dead Saturday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Summerlin apartment complex.

They were Jeffrey David Lobel, 51, and Cicilia Apolo, 55, the coroner’s office said. Both died of gunshot wounds. Apolo’s death was ruled a homicide; Lobel’s death was ruled a suicide.

Officers were called to the Falling Waters Apartments complex, 1350 N. Town Center Drive, around 11 a.m. after an out-of-state relative who had not heard from the couple in a week requested a welfare check. When officers arrived to their apartment, they discovered the couple dead.

Police said in a Sunday news release that Apolo had been suffering from health issues and that the married couple was “in a financial crisis.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8522, provides access to trained telephone counselors 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

