Coroner’s office identifies 2 men killed in rollover crash

Two men killed in a vehicle rollover crash Thursday on Summerlin Parkway were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Friday.

The scene of a fatal car crash on Summerlin Parkway near Anasazi Drive in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two men killed in a vehicle rollover crash Thursday on Summerlin Parkway were identified Friday as Timothy Alexander McDaniel, 23, and Sergey Tipikin, 52, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The two were killed when a vehicle they were in rolled alongside the parkway near Anasazi Drive sometime before 4 p.m. The Nevada Highway Patrol had not released further details on the cause or circumstances of the crash as of Friday morning.

The coroner’s office said Tipikin lived in North Las Vegas. The coroner’s office did not have a place of residence listed for McDaniel as of Friday morning. The cause and manner of death for both men are pending.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.