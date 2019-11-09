Coyote sightings unnerve some Summerlin residents

Coyotes were spotted inside the Summerlin gated community of Queensridge on Friday, some residents said.

One resident reported eight coyotes in one neighborhood. Residents said one neighbor’s schnauzer was taken by a coyote and later found dead.

Two years ago, residents spotted coyotes near W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road.

Between April 1 and June 12 in 2018, the Nevada Department of Wildlife received 69 reports of coyote sightings in the Las Vegas Valley.