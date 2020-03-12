Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility in Las Vegas reopens

The aquatic facility at 8275 Spring Mountain Road had been closed for maintenance since Dec. 2, Clark County Parks and Recreation said in a statement. It reopened Monday.

Summerlin resident Erika Harrison, 9, takes a turn on a water slide at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility in Las Vegas reopened to the public Monday after being closed for a few months of maintenance.

The aquatic facility — at 8275 Spring Mountain Road — had been closed since Dec. 2, Clark County Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

Maintenance projects included replastering the pool, retiling, installing five new filters for the indoor pool and three for the outdoor pool, repainting the pool deck, cleaning the exterior ducts and installing new LED lighting.

The facility hours are 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 5:30-10 a.m. and 3-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.

For more information, call 702-455-7798 or visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.