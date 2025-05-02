Downtown Summerlin celebrates Lei Day Parade — PHOTOS
Downtown Summerlin hosted its fourth annual Lei Day Parade to kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Thursday.
The celebration included dances and performances from across Asian and Pacific Island cultural traditions, such as the Māori Haka, the Tahitian Ori Tahiti and the Filipino Tinikling.
“Lei Day has become one of the most celebrated parades we host,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing with Downtown Summerlin, in a press release. “Working with select local organizations to understand and honor the Asian Pacific culture is inspiring. It’s such a strong addition to our parade line-up.”