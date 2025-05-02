Downtown Summerlin celebrates Lei Day Parade — PHOTOS

Downtown Summerlin hosted its fourth annual Lei Day Parade to kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

A Fiji culture performer with Teva Kanui Poynesian Dance School laughs with another performer after the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Fiji culture performer with Teva Kanui Poynesian Dance School picks up a piece of coconut that was split during the performance in the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers with The Filipino Club perform during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. The dancers showed off the national dance of the Philippines, Tinikling, which involves intricate footwork over a pair of poles. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer, illuminated in the afternoon sun, performs during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parade-goers, decked out in flower and nut leis, watch the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers with Pupu ‘Ori Te Nati perform during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hula dancers move their feet in tandem as they perform during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer, illuminated in the afternoon sun, performs during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer performs the Ancient Hula Kahiko during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. This dance, which kicked off the parade, included a chanter who tells the story along with the dance. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers from Pupu ‘Ori Te Nati Polynesian Dance School perform the Ori Tahiti during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. The Ori Tahiti is a Tahitian traditional dance that is known for its rapid hip-shaking movements. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kumu Kanani, with Ka Pa Hula O Ke Ola Nani, right, hugs Downtown Summerlin senior director of marketing Halee Harczynski after they officially kicked off the fourth annual Lei Day Parade together on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. The parade included music, dancing and performances by several local organizations, representing multiple cultures. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children play along Park Centre Drive before the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hula dancers walk up Park Centre Drive during the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poa Tuitama, a dancer with Hot Lava Productions, walks in the the fourth annual Lei Day Parade on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Downtown Summerlin. Tuitama performed the Māori Haka, a group dance that involves exaggerated facial expressions and chanting. The purpose of the dance can be welcoming, or intimidating, depending on the occasion. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Downtown Summerlin hosted its fourth annual Lei Day Parade to kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Thursday.

The celebration included dances and performances from across Asian and Pacific Island cultural traditions, such as the Māori Haka, the Tahitian Ori Tahiti and the Filipino Tinikling.

“Lei Day has become one of the most celebrated parades we host,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing with Downtown Summerlin, in a press release. “Working with select local organizations to understand and honor the Asian Pacific culture is inspiring. It’s such a strong addition to our parade line-up.”