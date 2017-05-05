Ducks’ deaths near Desert Shores raise botulism fears

A duck is seen April 28, 2017 on the shores of Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores. Area residents have been finding the birds dead with no apparent reason. (Jan Hogan/View)

Some ducks are seen April 28, 2017 on the shores of Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores. Area residents have been finding the birds dead with no apparent reason. (Jan Hogan/View)

Three area children - Aviana, 4, in white top, Olivia, 3, in black top and, far right, Lina, 10, in green - say "Hi" to the ducks at Desert Shores April 28, 2017. They were there with their dad, Bryan Lago. He said he’d heard of the ducks dying and wondered if there was a definitive answer as to why. (Jan Hogan/View)

A man and his children watch the ducks April 28, 2017 at Desert Shores. Residents have found a number of dead water fowl and the toll keeps climbing. A loose-knit group of homeowners who call themselves the Duck Squad have sent two of the carcasses to a lab in California to be tested but results could take two weeks. (Jan Hogan/View)

After black swan was shot with an arrow and had to be euthanized, Desert Shores residents continue to find dead waterfowl, raising concerns about botulism.

The Duck Squad, a loose-knit group of residents who feed and watch over the ducks, was especially alarmed. Valerie Tobler founded the squad after moving to the neighborhood in 1989. When a duck has a fishhook in its mouth, she frees it. If one is hit by a car or has a broken leg, she cares for it. Tobler posted about the deaths online in late April. She said it was heartbreaking to find the birds’ bodies or see them acting listless.

“The first was a female,” Tobler said. “She was laying there, alive, with a few males around her and I thought maybe she was hit by a car. But I didn’t see any injuries to her. … I left her there and the next day, I found her dead.”

Four days later, a male duck was found dead. Normally, Tobler said, quite a few birds get hit by cars each year, but only a few get sick.

“But not like this; these ducks are pretty much on their last legs or they’re already dead,” she said. “I’ve seen them on the lake and they’re perfectly fine. Then, the next day, they’re dead.”

Lori McGrath, another Duck Squader, said the death count quickly rose to 19.

“And how many has the (homeowners association) picked up and discarded? Who knows?” McGrath said. “The ones I took photos of yesterday, I went out at 5:30 this morning and they weren’t there. What if it’s (a contagious disease)? We don’t want some kid sitting where a dead duck was.”

The deceased Muscovy ducks and a dead mallard were found on north and south Lake Madison and north Lake Jacqueline. Two of the carcasses were sent to University of California, Davis, to be tested. The water is also being tested, according to the Duck Squad.

Bonnie Graney joined the Duck Squad almost three years ago and said she saw no indication of trauma. She told of placing food right in front of the ducks only to have it ignored.

“That’s kind of the first sign,” Graney said. “And they look kind of bloated in the crop area and the next morning, they’re dead.”

Peregrine Wolff, a veterinarian with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, said the number of ducks dying all at once was a clue.

“When I hear a problem that we have ducks dying in any type of water body in Nevada when there are warm temperatures, botulism is the top rule-out,” she said.

Wolff said she suspects botulism C, caused by the clostridium bacteria, which is common in Western states and Canada. Carcasses must be properly disposed of to prevent the spread of the disease. The bacteria are found in certain kinds of soil. Does Nevada have soil types predisposed to this?

“No, what Nevada has is hot weather,” Wolff said. “These urban ponds may be the only source of water for birds to congregate, and botulism is a bacteria (that can be) carried by healthy birds.”

Ducks affected by botulism C often have “limp neck” and can barely hold their heads up. The bacteria affect the animal’s peripheral nerves, first preventing it from flying, then affecting the eyelids and progressing to the neck muscles. The final stage is the inability to breathe.

“When you open them up and do a necropsy, you don’t see changes in the liver or intestines or (other) organs … basically, the animal looks fine on the inside,” Wolff said.

Without an obvious cause of death, further testing is done. If it botulism C is the culprit, Wolff said, people are not affected unless they eat the birds. If a dog eats one, it should be taken to the veterinarian. If that dogs licks a human’s face, the human still will not be at risk, she said. That said …

“We encourage people not to handle dead wildlife unless they’re protecting themselves with gloves,” Wolff said.

