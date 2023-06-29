Everything you need to know about Summerlin’s annual 4th of July Parade

The Valley’s largest 4th of July parade is gearing up for the big event.

Kit Carson takes a photo of his son Atticus, 6 months, and his wife Leanna Carson with floats under construction for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. Leanna Carson is with Southern Nevada Moms. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jennifer Montgomery and her sons, Devyn, 5, right, Myles, 2, and her dog Zuma check out floats under construction for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Ben Bell works on the Vegas Golden Knights float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Floats under construction for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Dave Bailey works on a float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Dave Bailey works on a float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Samuel Lin, left, and Ben Bell work on the Vegas Golden Knights float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Samuel Lin works on the Vegas Golden Knights float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Jordyn Doyle works on the America Sings float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Summerlin Council member Tommy Porrello talks to a reporter at the Indiana Jones float under construction for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Elizabeth Engle, left, and Tammie McNeill work on the Indiana Jones float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Elizabeth Engle, left, and Tammie McNeill work on the Indiana Jones float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Elizabeth Engle, left, and Tammie McNeill work on the Indiana Jones float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Isiah Powell, left, and Dave Bailey work on a float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Floats under construction for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Elizabeth Engle, left, and Tammie McNeill work on the Indiana Jones float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Ben Bell, left, and Samuel Lin work on the Vegas Golden Knights float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Floats under construction for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Jordyn Doyle works on a float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteers Elizabeth Engle, left, and Tammie McNeill work on the Indiana Jones float for the 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade at Trails Park in Las Vegas Thursday, June 29, 2023. The parade will take place this Fourth of July from 9 to 11 a.m., beginning at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, and end near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The valley’s largest Fourth of July Parade, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, is preparing for its 29th annual celebration.

The parade is expected to be bigger than ever this year, with participation from representatives of the Golden Knights, fresh off their Stanley Cup victory.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle, then turns west onto Trailwood Drive ending at the Trails Village Shopping Center.

There are more than 70 entries for floats, including a 40-foot American Eagle, a 30-foot Grand Old Flag, and inflatable balloons, veteran groups, as well as patriotic and pop-culture floats.

Along with the floats, the Knights will have the Golden Knight, the Knightline and Vegas Vivas in attendance. Mascots of the Las Vegas Aviators also are expected to participate with the Aviator and Spruce riding through the parade in a convertible.

The Independence Day parade this year will see new floats like Red White and Bluey, Barbieland USA and the Indiana Jones Experience, as well as a few fan favorites such as Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens, featuring the Stars Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada.

The parade is free to the public, and the council encourages spectators to arrive early, wear plenty of sunscreen and drink a lot of water while out along the parade route.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.