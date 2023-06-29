Everything you need to know about Summerlin’s annual 4th of July Parade
The Valley’s largest 4th of July parade is gearing up for the big event.
The valley’s largest Fourth of July Parade, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, is preparing for its 29th annual celebration.
The parade is expected to be bigger than ever this year, with participation from representatives of the Golden Knights, fresh off their Stanley Cup victory.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle, then turns west onto Trailwood Drive ending at the Trails Village Shopping Center.
There are more than 70 entries for floats, including a 40-foot American Eagle, a 30-foot Grand Old Flag, and inflatable balloons, veteran groups, as well as patriotic and pop-culture floats.
Along with the floats, the Knights will have the Golden Knight, the Knightline and Vegas Vivas in attendance. Mascots of the Las Vegas Aviators also are expected to participate with the Aviator and Spruce riding through the parade in a convertible.
The Independence Day parade this year will see new floats like Red White and Bluey, Barbieland USA and the Indiana Jones Experience, as well as a few fan favorites such as Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens, featuring the Stars Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada.
The parade is free to the public, and the council encourages spectators to arrive early, wear plenty of sunscreen and drink a lot of water while out along the parade route.
Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.