Ex-personal chef puts passion into pot pies in Las Vegas

Yes, it tucked away in a tiny commercial slot. Yes, it has a limited menu. Yes, it’s food you take home to cook yourself. And yup, you can take all the credit for the chef-quality tastiness it provides.

Marje Hammond. left, and her partner, Feliciano Savilengo, pause Nov. 3, 2017, as they talk about the business,Pie Me Over is at 6070 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 7. Their awards are on the wall behind them. Hammond's background was as a personal chef in Massachusetts where she tweaked the recipe to perfect the pot pie. (Jan Hogan/View)

Pie Me Over is seen Nov. 3, 2017, at 6070 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 7. The business occupies a small space, but the taste of the pies is larger than life. Marje Hammond's background was as a personal chef in Massachusetts where she tweaked the recipe to perfect the pot pie. (Jan Hogan/View)

Pie Me Over's chicken pot pie with cheddar crust

Pie Me Over's chicken pot pie with cheddar crust

Pie Me Over's chicken pot pie with cheddar crust

Yes, it tucked away in a tiny commercial slot. Yes, it has a limited menu. Yes, it’s food you take home to cook yourself. And yup, you can take all the credit for the chef-quality tastiness it provides.

Pie Me Over is at 6070 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 7. The brightly painted space lends to the cheeriness, where the menu is up on the wall, right along with its many accolades.

Pie Me Over is the inspiration of Marje Hammond. She and her partner, Feliciano Savilengo, serve up the humble pie in humble settings. Hammond was a personal chef in Massachusetts when she perfected the pot pie.

“I was just testing it out, getting input,” she said. “My friends and family just loved them.”

The pies are made in small batches. Crusts include original, garlic and cheddar habanero cheddar.

The takeout business now offers veggie, chopped sirloin beef and curry chicken pies. The latest additions: Key lime pie and American Indian pudding, a traditional New England dessert.

Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.

Pie Me Over Where: 6070 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 7 Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, closed weekends Information: piemeover.com or 702-802-2658 Social media: facebook.com/PieMeOver/

6070 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 7