Crowds of people checked out art displays and enjoyed live entertainment at the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts on Saturday.

Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Daniel Ramirez of Rio Rancho, N.M. works on an art piece during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pottery on display by artists Sandy Smith and Derek Mulliner during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vintage cars line the road during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the jazz ensemble of the Nevada School of the Arts perform during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view of the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sculptures by Bob and Jo Wilfong of Henderson on display during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! high-fives Shira Blum, 3, held by her dad Jon Blum, of Las Vegas, during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lexi Stevenson paints faces at the Celebrate Kids booth during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cora Mosman, 2, gets her face painted at the Celebrate Kids booth during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Three-year-old Charlie Wall works on a drawing for the Review-Journal coloring contest during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A dog relaxes next to artwork during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees look at crystal water fountains by Edward Alton of Houston, Texas during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Roxie takes in the scene while being pushed by owner Chandra Roberts during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A crystal water fountain created by Edward Alton of Houston, Texas during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Carved wood creations by artist James L. Bell of Salt Lake City, Utah during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

An art piece by glass artist Michael Panetta of Laguna Beach, Calif., on display during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ruzo of Guerilla Artz paints during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out different vendors during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A view of a 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Illusionist David Goldrake performs during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sophia Rivera, 7, works on a drawing for the Review-Journal coloring contest during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Victoria To, 5, works on a drawing for the Review-Journal coloring contest during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A carved pumpkin during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees are silhouetted against the sky while looking over the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees look over the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Art on display by Guerrilla Artz during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! works out with Donna Hill at the Constellation Apartments booth during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees take a look at a 1952 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A 1962 Nash Metropolitan on display during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees explore the during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

DIlan Perera of Las Vegas creates balloon animals at the Celebrate Kids booth during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Marv Poulson of Utah stands with his sculptures during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch a drone fly over during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pottery on display by artists Sandy Smith and Derek Mulliner during the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The free event, which continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Lawn in Downtown Summerlin, features artwork for sale by 100 artists, live music, entertainers, children’s activities and food.

For more information, visit www.summerlin.com/FestivalOfArts.

