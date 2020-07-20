Firefighters help rescue quail chicks from Summerlin storm drain

Using a fire hose as a ramp, the mother quail was able to brings her chicks out, although some were brought out by a net.

Firefighters help rescue quail chicks that were stuck in a storm drain Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Sun City Summerlin area. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Most everyone can use a helping hand. Even those with wings.

Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire Department Station 107 helped rescue some quail chicks that became stuck in a storm drain Monday afternoon in the Sun City Summerlin area, according to spokesman Tim Szymanski on a Facebook post.

All the birds are doing fine, Szymanski said.

