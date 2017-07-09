Garage and two cars destroyed in Summerlin fire

A fire destroyed two cars and a garage Saturday at a Summerlin residence, but the house was spared, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

A garage fire hit this home on Pine Leaf Drive, near Summerlin Parkway and the 215 Beltway, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Before 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a garage fire on Pine Leaf Drive, near Summerlin Parkway and the 215 Beltway, the Fire Department said. Firefighters found the home’s three-car garage in flames.

Firefighters kept the fire from entering the rest of the house but could not prevent damage to the two cars or the garage, the Fire Department said.

The home’s residents told fire investigators they overheard an explosion before the fire but could not pinpoint an origin. The fire’s cause has not been determined, the Fire Department said.

There were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $80,000, the Fire Department said. The American Red Cross will assist the home’s two residents and three dogs, the Fire Department said.

