‘Giving machines’ provide easy way to donate during holidays

“Giving machines” will be installed in front of Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin during the holiday season. (Debbie Greer/LDS Church, Warm Springs Stake)

These vending machines dispense happiness, minus the guilt.

Between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., from Nov. 15 to Jan. 1, “giving machines” in front of Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin will provide people a way spread holiday cheer through charitable donations, according to information provided to local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints members.

The public can donate various goods and services through five local and one global charity: Communities in Schools, Eye Care 4 Kids, Future Smiles, Opportunity Village, Three Square and UNICEF.

Machine donations pay for “anything from school shoes and holiday meals for local families in need, to providing baby resuscitation kits and ‘school in a box’ for those in need around the world,” according to the church.

The costs range from $2 to $320.

The church pays for the machines and offers them as part of its “Light The World” initiative. One-hundred percent of donations go directly toward the purchased item.

