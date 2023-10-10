Grocery chain set to expand in Downtown Summerlin

The developer behind Downtown Summerlin announced the retail and entertainment center is expanding with a popular grocery store chain.

Fort Apache location of Whole Foods Market is slated for closure. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Fort Apache Whole Foods Market’s days are numbered as the grocery chain said it intends to relocate the operations of this store to a retail center that is being constructed in Summerlin.

Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Downtown Summerlin, announced Tuesday that its constructing a 7.4-acre outdoor retail and entertainment center that will be anchored by a Whole Foods Market. The grocery chain said this store won’t be a new one but rather a relocation of its Fort Apache location at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Rampart Boulevard.

Whole Foods declined to say why and when the Fort Apache location will close. Sakioka Farms, owner of the Crossroads Commons shopping center, where the store is currently located, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

The new retail center will be located at the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Town Center Drive close to the existing shopping center in Downtown Summerlin, according to a spokesperson for Howard Hughes. It’s unclear when the new center will open but will likely be in early 2025, as Howard Hughes said the center will be ready for tenants to start building out spaces in the third quarter of 2024.

Shoppers interviewed outside the Fort Apache Whole Foods on Tuesday afternoon weren’t happy about the idea of their store relocating.

Katheryn Burns, 71, shops almost everyday at the Fort Apache Whole Foods Market and gasped when she heard the news the store was set to move.

“I live one mile away from here and this is the most convenient store for me,” Burns said. “And convenience is everything. I would hate to see it go.”

Pat and Anne Caddick, both 65, have been shopping at the Fort Apache Whole Foods since it first opened — they estimated at least 10 years ago — and expressed disappointment about its future closure.

“That sucks,” said Anne Caddick. “It will be harder to park and more inconvenient for this (Whole Foods) to move to Downtown Summerlin.”

Pat Caddick estimates the Fort Apache Whole Foods is about five minutes from their home and the new location would add an extra five minutes of drive time to their grocery runs. Anne Caddick said the move would likely cause them to shop at Whole Foods less often.

‘Catalyst’ for Downtown Summerlin

Howard Hughes said in a news release that the new Downtown Summerlin retail center will serve as a “catalyst” for expansion of the area. It will be located next door to the Tanager, Tanager Echo and Constellation apartment communities.

Walking trails will connect to the retail center and electric vehicle charging stations are planned, according to Howard Hughes.

More development could be coming to Downtown Summerlin down the line but it’s unclear exactly what new development will happen.

“As the master developer, Howard Hughes is always planning and evaluating projects for growth within Summerlin that will enhance the lifestyle experience the community offers as a place to live and work,” said a spokesperson for Howard Hughes Holdings, in an emailed statement. “We look forward to sharing details of the projects when the timing is best for all parties involved.”

