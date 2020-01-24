67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Head of new Summerlin police station needs no last name

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2020 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2020 - 2:37 pm

When she was 3, Sasha Larkin decided she was going to be a cop.

She said she fell in love with the TV show “CHiPs” while she was growing up in Albuquerque, and it inspired her to pursue a career in law enforcement. Along the way, Larkin earned black belts, worked as a professional ballerina, became a certified yoga instructor and had three kids.

Now, more than two decades into her career at the Metropolitan Police Department, the captain is heading the department’s new Summerlin Area Command. The new substation is to run its first full shift Saturday, her 21st anniversary of working at Metro.

Larkin is known for implementing community-focused policing, and she said she’s excited to bring that to the master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas.

She studied biological anthropology in college — with a focus on odontology, or the study of dead people’s teeth, though she’s not really sure what she planned to do with that knowledge — and said she’s been interested in anthropology for most of her life.

“My mom blessed me with the love of travel early on,” Larkin said. “I think it really came from getting that bug and meeting people from all over the world.”

Love is love

One of Larkin’s most important principles is simply loving everyone. She said it’s something she implements in her own life, and something she stresses when raising her children.

In addition to a 25-year-old stepson who runs his own business in California, Larkin has a 9-year-old son and 6-year-old twin daughters whom she brings with her to most community events. Through that, her kids have experienced many different walks of life, including various religious services.

“They’ve been to mosques. They’ve been to synagogues. They’ve been to the Hindu temple. They go to all the different holiday celebrations for the aforementioned religions, and they don’t have the understanding that one is different from the other,” Larkin said. “To them it’s all God. It’s all love.”

Lt. Michelle Tavarez, who’s been mentored by Larkin since she was in the police academy, said the world needs more people like Larkin.

“It’s amazing because now you have someone like her and her husband that are raising their kids to believe this stuff and imparting that wisdom into others,” Tavarez said. “And that’s how we bring peace into this world, is we teach and we learn to just be together as one with no judgment.”

The concentric circle

Lt. Rick Given, who has worked as Larkin’s administrative lieutenant for the past two years at the Northwest Area Command, said her love of people led her to base her policing on what she calls the concentric circle.

He said the circle basically means going in and resolving whatever the initial issue is, but then going the extra step to dig out the bigger issue and figure out how it can be solved.

“In normal policing we do what we do, then we back out,” Given said. “But she was like, ‘No, we need to go in there with our community partners and say: Hey, what is the root of the problem and what can we do to help?’”

Given said this level of care for the community makes a difference, and it shows at Larkin’s monthly First Tuesday meetings.

Larkin said her last First Tuesday at the Northwest Area Command had a crowd of over 200 people. Given said that’s unheard of.

“I’ve never seen a First Tuesday that packed before, unless there was a problem in the neighborhood or something like that,” he said. “But with Sasha, we kept having to find bigger rooms.”

Kathryn Templeton, who has been friends with Larkin for 20 years, said she’s not surprised by her friend’s reputation. She said she’s seen the same phenomenon in Larkin’s personal life, and in the yoga retreats the two do together.

“Sasha has an amazing talent for creating cohesion,” Templeton said. “Wherever she goes, she always ends up being the thread that holds together very different types of people who wouldn’t usually find each other.”

Finding an outlet

Larkin said her mom put her in dance when she was 3, and she had a brief stint as a professional ballet dancer when she first moved to Las Vegas after college. But when she was 9, she found her true passion: martial arts.

For years, Larkin said, she traveled around the world competing in martial arts competitions, and she now has a third-degree black belt in kenpo karate. But in 1997 when she got into a bad car accident, her chiropractor told her she needed to try yoga to rehabilitate her body.

“I was like, ‘No, no, I don’t do yoga. I do martial arts,’” Larkin said. “I thought I was too tough for yoga, and then she said just go try this class, and it turned out it was harder than any sparring session I’d ever been to.”

She said she fell in love with yoga, got her certification and started teaching it in 1999. She’s stuck with it since then and said the practice helped her heal after she was involved in two officer-involved shootings in the same year. One of the two was deadly.

It was April 1, 2004, and Larkin said she and her partner were at the Eureka Hotel for an unrelated incident when someone came running out of a restaurant saying a bartender had been shot. She and her partner went looking for the suspect, and Larkin heard gunshots.

By the time she came around the side of the building, Larkin said, she couldn’t see her partner and assumed he’d been killed. She fired at the suspect, he went down, and she found her partner safe, watching her back.

It was later determined that Larkin’s shots didn’t hit the suspect, and that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified, but the experience was still traumatic, and she said she’s not sure she would have made it through without yoga as an outlet.

“It saved my life,” she said. “On nights that I couldn’t sleep or didn’t understand the process that your mind goes through when it has a traumatic event, I was really blessed to be in a space where I had a teacher that could guide me and help me really understand what the brain and the heart go through when trying to digest such trauma.”

Templeton, who met Larkin at a yoga retreat, said the two of them became fast friends, bonding over the weight of their jobs. Templeton is a psychotherapist and said yoga has been an important outlet for her as well.

“We both have jobs that are focused in service to others but deal with some of the most difficult things in life,“ she said. “Yoga really helped us learn to find the balance you need to deal with that.”

A selfless leader

Now Larkin helps others going through similar struggles. Tavarez said a crisis intervention officer was recently involved in a shooting, and Larkin has helped him heal from and work through it.

“She’s huge on ensuring that the hardships that she’s had to deal with throughout her career, the tough things that she’s had to deal with, she does everything she can to make them easier when someone around her goes through them,” Tavarez said.

Tavarez said Larkin genuinely cares about the people around her and checks in with everyone, making sure they’re taking care of themselves.

“She ensures she’s there for you even if it’s just an ear, and if she can’t help, she’ll find somebody that can,” Tavarez said. “She’ll make sure you get whatever you need to get through it and come out on the other end.”

During her 21 years at Metro, she’s garnered a reputation for bringing people together, strengthening communities and never forgetting a special date.

“I have access to her calendar, and it is full of people’s birthdays, anniversary dates, special events that happen in their lives,” Given said. “She would remember anyway, most likely, but she goes out of her way to make those special days special.”

Given, who has worked with Larkin throughout her career at Metro, said he can’t count the number of handwritten cards he’s received from her, whether for holidays or just because.

Tavarez said the Summerlin Area Command has provided her with her first opportunity to work directly with Larkin. Though it required a bit of a pay cut and a longer commute, she said she didn’t think twice about jumping at the opportunity because, “Who wouldn’t want to work for someone like that?”

She compared Larkin’s reputation to Cher’s.

“In Metro if you say Sasha, you don’t have to say Larkin. Everyone already knows who you’re talking about,” Tavarez said. “She’s made such a big impact, she doesn’t even need a last name.”

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Metro Captain Sasha Larkin
Captain Sasha Larkin provides some updates about what is happening in Northwest Area Command in this 2019 video. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dies in three-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 person killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Warm Springs Road, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Touro University Nevada student says demonstration saved her life - VIDEO
Student Erica Stiles describes how her cancer was found during a classroom demonstration. (Mary Hynes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scouts BSA troop takes part in day of service - VIDEO
Members of Las Vegas Troop 155 with Scouts BSA painted a fence and picked up trash as part of a day of service at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park west of Las Vegas on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Incident with 'suspicious device' resolved - VIDEO
Lt. Zachary Burns of the Las Vegas police department's armor section gives an update on the suspicious device found at a Saver's store in the 2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Martin Luther King Jr. associate speaks to Las Vegas students - VIDEO
Robert Green, 86, a Las Vegas resident and close confidante of Martin Luther King Jr., talks to students at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Helicopter pilot continues long recovery after Grand Canyon crash - VIDEO
Scott Booth, a former pilot for Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, talks about piloting a Papillon tour helicopter when the aircraft crashed in Grand Canyon in 2018, killing five of the six passengers. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Annual eagle survey at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave - VIDEO
The National Park Service gets out on the waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave each year to count any raptors they lay eyes on. The birds are at the top of a food chain, so monitoring their numbers over time can help indicate if problems are occurring with the environment and the rest of the chain below them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport - VIDEO
A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle, killing that driver, on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport early Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sombrero wearing pigeons found - VIDEO
Sombrero wearing pigeons found in Reno by City Manager Sabra Newby during a ride-along with parking enforcement. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire first responders recognized
MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SUV crashes into art piece at Eastern and 215 Beltway - VIDEO
Artwork of a giant head was sent rolling when an SUV slammed into the artwork installed on a median at Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. (B.J. Calomay)
Alpine residents struggle to find new housing after fire - VIDEO
Many residents displaced by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas say they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bus attack caught on video
Video released Metro shows two men talking on a bus on Dec. 13, 2019. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Fire at Bella Vite Apartments in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
No one was injured in a fire at Bella Vita Apartments, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police release details of first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda discusses details of the departments first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person injured in car crash outside Dutch Bros - VIDEO
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2020 Sex Tech
What sex technology to look out for this year at CES 2020 Las Vegas
Las Vegas police respond to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are responding to a multi-vehicle with serious injuries near a Henderson park on Wednesday evening. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Summerlin app first soft-launched in April for Las Vegas Ballpark. Aviators fans could buy ...
Downtown Summerlin expands mobile app
By / RJ

Developer Howard Hughes Corp. plans to also integrate details on the residential community for potential homebuyers and residents in the coming months.

Stella Lynett, 14 and Judy Leeson, 63 work on scrubbing off graffiti early Sunday morning on De ...
Red Rock Canyon graffiti on rise, volunteers say
By / RJ

For decades, Friends of the Red Rock Canyon volunteers have quietly cleaned up graffiti on rocks along miles-long trails throughout the conservation area just west of Las Vegas.