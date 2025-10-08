Here’s how much more Summerlin homeowners will soon pay in HOA fees

Every Summerlin resident is set to see an increase in their monthly master association dues beginning Jan. 1, according to the community’s Summerlines newsletter.

Las Vegas' Summerlin community is seen on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homeowners across one of the Las Vegas Valley’s largest master-planned communities will soon pay more in HOA fees.

The increases affect all three major associations — Summerlin North, South, and West — as well as the Summerlin Council, which oversees the community’s extensive network of parks, recreation centers, and public programming.

The Summerlines report outlines proposed budgets recently developed by community management teams, finance committees and HOA boards. While some budgets are still being finalized, projected 2026 revenues and expenses show noticeable jumps across the board.

New rates by region

— Summerlin North: Projected revenues and expenses of $16.1 million for 2026. Monthly assessments will rise from $65 to $74 per unit.

— Summerlin South: Projected revenues and expenses of $13.9 million for 2026. Monthly assessments will increase to $76 per unit.

— Summerlin West: Projected revenues and expenses of $13.4 million for 2026. Monthly assessments will rise from $60 to $69 per unit.

In addition to the master associations, the Summerlin Council’s portion of the assessment — which funds community parks, pools, events, and recreational programming — will increase by $7 per month, bringing its share to $37 per household. That amount is already included in residents’ overall monthly HOA dues.

Reasons for the increase

According to the newsletter, the Council’s higher budget primarily reflects “additional park and open space maintenance, growing insurance, added personnel and labor and utility costs, targeted special turf projects, community center renovation and expansion, and reserve funding.”

Community officials emphasized that the goal of the 2026 budgets is to preserve Summerlin’s operations and appearance “in the most value-conscious way possible.”

What’s next

More detailed budget information will be distributed directly to homeowners as a part of each association’s annual budget ratification process later this year.

Each of Summerlin’s three master associations maintains its own board and management structure under the larger Summerlin community umbrella.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.