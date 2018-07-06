July closures planned for section of Summerlin Parkway

A section of Summerlin Parkway will close intermittently this month as crews pave the road, Las Vegas officials said.

Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

Expect nightly changes to road restrictions and various ramp closures along Summerlin Parkway between Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway from Sunday through the end of July, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

The road work is part of a larger $6 million project that started in January, aimed at widening the Summerlin Parkway, along with adding new traffic cameras, signals, lights and a storm drainage system. Sections of the parkway also were fitted with auxiliary lanes, aimed at giving motorists additional time to merge with traffic or exit the roadway.

Construction is expected to wrap up in August for the project, which was funded by the countywide fuel revenue indexing tax.

36.184498, -115.303057