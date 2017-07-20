Khoury’s on Sahara offers a filling Mediterranean mix

The Lebanese dishes at Khoury’s are a good fit for those looking for food that mixes exotic Mediterranean flavors while delivering on fill-ability.

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant, 9340 W. Sahara Ave, Suite 106, is seen July 18, 2017. The eatery has been a staple in the area for years and relies on family recipes from Lebanon. (Jan Hogan/View)

Khoury’s gyro can be made with lamb or chicken and comes with French fries.

Khoury’s garlic chicken sandwich is seen low card style, with Romaine lettuce instead of bread.

Khoury’s walnut salad uses toasted walnuts and feta cheese.

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant, 9340 W. Sahara Ave, Suite 106, is seen July 18, 2017. The eatery has been a staple in the area for years and relies on family recipes from Lebanon. (Jan Hogan/View)

The stone oven is key to Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant, 9340 W. Sahara Ave, Suite 106, seen July 18, 2017. The oven is where the pita bread is made. All the recipes are family ones from Lebanon. (Jan Hogan/View)

The dining area of Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant, 9340 W. Sahara Ave, Suite 106, is seen July 18, 2017. The eatery has been a staple in the area for years and relies on family recipes from Lebanon. (Jan Hogan/View)

The Lebanese dishes at Khoury’s are a good fit for those looking for food that mixes exotic Mediterranean flavors while delivering on fill-ability.

The eatery, which opened in 2006, is family-owned and uses recipes originating from the family’s roots in Lebanon. Owner-operator Issa Khoury learned to knead bread, chop vegetables and add flavor to simmering dishes alongside his mother, Dia.

“She didn’t tell me ‘use one cup of this’ or ‘one cup of that.’ She just showed me: this is how much salt, a pinch like this,” he said, demonstrating with phantom ingredients.

His wife, Mariz, learned the same way. She brings to the business her own family’s favorites.

The restaurant’s interior includes dark woods set against deep-red walls, white linen table cloths, potted plants and ceiling fans. A cylindrical stone oven lords over the space behind the counter.

Lunch fare includes the gyro for $9.95, which can be made with lamb or chicken. The falafel sandwich, made with deep-fried fava and garbanzo beans, is served on pita bread made at the restaurant. The shawarma sandwhich has lamb or chicken with grilled tomaotoes and seasoned onions coupled with pickles and tahini sauce. Khoury’s will serve it “no carb” style, using romaine lettuce as a substitute for bread. Salads include tabbouleh, Greek, spinach, Mediterranean garbanzo and fatoosh.

One of the dinner favorites is the signature dish, farooj ($15.95), featuring half a chicken baked on the bone, with carrots and tomatoes. Things are fresh, so allow an extra 20 minutes to cook it. It’s the one dish American taste buds seem to gravitate toward, Khoury said. There are also chicken kabob, filet mignon kabob, kafta (finely ground sirloin with onion and spices), grape leaves, shrimp scampi, salmon fillet and mousaka. Dinners start at $11.95.

Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant Where: 9340 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 106 Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Informatiom: http://khouryslv.com Social media: facebook.com/KhourysMediterranean

9340 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 106