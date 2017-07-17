Krayvings a healthy stop on journey to Red Rock Canyon

If you’re on your way to Red Rock Canyon and want to grab a bite, Krayvings can fill you up without destroying your diet.

The exterior of Krayvings, 11770 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150, is seen July 11, 2017. (Jan Hogan/View)

Krayvings' sesame chicken salad is topped with white meat, not thigh or drumstick. (Jan Hogan/View)

The interior of Krayvings is seen July 11, 2017.

Krayving's chicken Caesar wrap comes with a large salad. (Jan Hogan/View)

Krayving's BLT wrap includes avocado. (Jan Hogan/View)

“A healthy lifestyle is what we’re all about, but it’s also about flavor,” said Marty Jones, general manager. “It doesn’t have to be bland. It can have a lot of flavor to it, so we use Serrano chiles, gluten-free soy sauce. We make our own sauces.”

Set in the southwest corner of a shopping center anchored by Albertson’s, the eatery offers freshly squeezed juices including the daily detox (orange, apple, lemon, ginger and beet) and get skinny (vanilla almond milk, strawberry, orange, pineapple and lime) and smoothies such as guilt-free chocolate. Breakfast is served all day with a steak-and-egg protein plate, the three-egg build-your-own omelet, breakfast wraps and a waffle sandwich.

Krayvings offers plenty of salads: barbecue chicken ($10.99), steak or chicken Caesar ($11.99) and baby kale with shrimp and sweet potato ($11.99). The eatery is not stingy on the meat, which, in the case of the chicken, is not derived from the thigh or drumstick. Wraps include little taste enhancers such as almonds, crispy onion, pistachio and roasted beets, depending on your choice of wrap. They start at $8.99. Sandwich choices include grilled steak, Mediterranean turkey, Tuscan chicken with prosciutto and pulled chipotle chicken. For those who really want to stick to their diet, the protein plates can be had with steak, salmon, chicken, shrimp or tofu.

Jones is looking to open another Krayvings location, possibly in Salt Lake City or St. George, Utah.

“This here, by Red Rock, is known for active lifestyle,” Jones said. “We have bikers, we have joggers. We have hikers and climbers. We have it all right here, so that’s why we chose (this location).”

Krayvings Where: 11770 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150 Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends Information: krayvings.com or 702-945-0520 Social media: facebook.com/krayvings

11770 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150