Las Vegas man dies in Friday rollover crash

A 44-year-old Las Vegas man died in a rollover crash late Friday night, Nevada Highway Patrol said.
The man, identified as Anthony Harris, was driving a silver 2004 Mini Cooper east on Summerlin Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle near the eastbound Rampart offramp at approximately 11:55 p.m., the agency said Tuesday.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a dirt embankment, causing it to overturn. The man was ejected from the car, which struck a fence before coming to rest on the shoulder of the offramp.
Harris died at University Medical Center. Nevada Highway Patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation. The agency has responded to 36 fatal crashes this year with 38 deaths.
Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.