Las Vegas man dies in Friday rollover crash

A 44-year-old Las Vegas man died in a rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway near the Rampart offramp on Friday, July 28, 2017. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 44-year-old Las Vegas man died in a rollover crash late Friday night, Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The man, identified as Anthony Harris, was driving a silver 2004 Mini Cooper east on Summerlin Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle near the eastbound Rampart offramp at approximately 11:55 p.m., the agency said Tuesday.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a dirt embankment, causing it to overturn. The man was ejected from the car, which struck a fence before coming to rest on the shoulder of the offramp.

Harris died at University Medical Center. Nevada Highway Patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation. The agency has responded to 36 fatal crashes this year with 38 deaths.

