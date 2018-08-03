Las Vegas man killed in Summerlin Parkway crash near Anasazi exit

The crash, which was reported at 12:01 a.m. near a stretch of Summerlin Parkway that has been undergoing construction, killed Matthew Parker, a 32-year-old Las Vegas resident, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal accident Friday morning on Summerlin Parkway just east of the Anasazi Drive exit. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a Las Vegas man early Friday on westbound Summerlin Parkway, just east of the Anasazi Drive exit.

The crash, which was reported at 12:01 a.m., occurred near a stretch of Summerlin Parkway that has been undergoing construction to widen the parkway to three lanes.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Matthew Parker, 32, died in the crash. The office had not determined a cause of death.

It was the second fatal crash in Las Vegas early Friday morning and the second this week on Summerlin Parkway.

A Lake Havasu man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup on Summerlin Parkway at U.S. Highway 95 around 4:47 a.m. Saturday, when his truck then rolled over and he was ejected. He was taken to University Medial Center, where he died.

Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi Drive