Las Vegas police investigating rollover crash in Summerlin

No one suffered life-threatening injuries in this rollover crash Tuesday morning on Rampart Boulevard near Hillpointe Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday morning rollover crash in Summerlin.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m. on Rampart Boulevard near Hillpointe Road after a sedan rolled and ended up on its roof in the median.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the sedan when it rolled, but the driver remained at the scene and was given a sobriety test.

The result of the test is unknown.

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said no fatal or life-threatening injuries were reported in the crash.

