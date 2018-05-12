Las Vegas police looking for missing 70-year-old woman

Betty Glenn was last seen in the area of Buffalo and Westcliff drives on Friday. She is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Betty Glenn (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help to find a 70-year-old woman who went missing in the west valley.

Betty Glenn was last seen in the area of Buffalo and Westcliff drives on Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. She is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Glenn suffers from dementia and may not be able to identify herself or care for herself.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Glenn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Buffalo Dr. and Westcliff Dr., Las Vegas, NV