Las Vegas seniors’ creations include miniature town, brothels

The Sun City Model Builders Club is a team of seniors who meet at the Desert Vista Community Center to create miniature objects that include airplanes, ships and even a small town.

The model town that sits in the middle of the club's meeting room is filled with a series of river streams, rolling hills, mini people and small buildings. Members of the team are constantly making adjustments, Adams said. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Vicki Ashenfelter, 76, mainly focused on a baby bedroom on the second floor of the Victorian dollhouse. She knitted clothing, bedding and curtains in the room. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

The dollhouse being auctioned on Oct. 5 was originally completed in 2008 and was refurbished in July for the raffle. The three-story Victorian house has two stairways, lighting in each room and is detailed with small furnishings, landscaping and window treatments. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

On the first floor of the dollhouse, a model dog sits in the middle of the room playing beside a piano. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Bruce Adams

A warning sign sits at the edge of one of railway tracks in the model town built by members of the Sun City Model Builders Club. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Vicki Ashenfelter of Sun City Summerlin has been intrigued by miniature objects for as long as she can remember, she said.

It’s how she started creating mini embroidery pieces, objects and houses — and her specialty, brothels, she said.

“I’ve been doing this for several years,” Ashenfelter said. “I have a house, boat, another brothel. I truly enjoy doing brothels. I have a friend who does bus trips each year and we always stop at one. I always take a notepad and paper and I get inspiration. There’s no pictures allowed, so I just write notes. The girls there let you come into their room and I just observe the surroundings.”

Ashenfelter is part of the Sun City Model Builders Club, a team of seniors who meet at the Desert Vista Community Center to create miniature objects that include airplanes, ships and even a small town created by a group of men who visit the center each week. The town is filled with a series of streams, rolling hills, miniature people and small buildings.

“One of our most prized pieces is this dollhouse we built back in 2008,” said Bruce Adams, president of the club. “We had to refurbish it a while ago, but it’s a piece all of us cherish.”

The three-story Victorian house has two stairways and lighting in each room, and is detailed with small furnishings, landscaping and window treatments. The house was created by club members Ashenfelter, Laura Williams, Glenn Williams and Stan Roche.

Club members Edie Bush, Kim Huwe and Kim Bushong spent July renovating and repainting it, Adams said. It’s on display in the room where the club meets at the community center.

On Oct. 5, the team is hosting an event at the community center to auction off the dollhouse that’s been in their possession for nearly 10 years, Adams said.

“We needed more space to keep building in here, so we decided to hold a raffle,” Adams said. “Tickets will be $10 each, and we plan to sell at least 300. The majority of the proceeds will go to Opportunity Village.”

Adams, a collector of toy soldiers, said the club provides an outlet to those who attend.

“People come in and they say, ‘Ah, geez, I used to do this when I was in high school or 12 years old and haven’t gotten a chance since,’” Adams said. “We get them to come in so we can help them start.”