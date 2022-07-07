Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
Police said there was a two-vehicle crash at Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive on Thursday afternoon.
A 53-year-old Las Vegas woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Summerlin.
Police said that there was two-vehicle crash at Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive at 1:12 p.m., near Summerlin Parkway.
The 53-year-old was driving a 2007 Hyundai Azera and ran through a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 driven by a 56-year-old Las Vegas woman. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The 56-year-old was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
The woman who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
