Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash

Police said there was a two-vehicle crash at Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Police respond to a fatal car crash in Summerlin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 53-year-old Las Vegas woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Summerlin.

Police said that there was two-vehicle crash at Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive at 1:12 p.m., near Summerlin Parkway.

The 53-year-old was driving a 2007 Hyundai Azera and ran through a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 driven by a 56-year-old Las Vegas woman. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 56-year-old was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The woman who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

