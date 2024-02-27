64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

LDS church releases new rendering of temple near Lone Mountain

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new rendering for its second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2024 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2024 - 10:30 am
Exterior rendering of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sa ...
Exterior rendering of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
The site of the future Lone Mountain Nevada Temple between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee ...
The site of the future Lone Mountain Nevada Temple between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane on Oct. 5, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new rendering for its second temple in the Las Vegas Valley.

The temple, which will be located near Lone Mountain between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane, was announced in October 2022 during the church’s biannual General Conference.

The church said in a news release the new temple will be three stories tall and sit on 19.8 acres of land.

Map showing the location of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. (Courtesy of the Church of Jesus C ...
Map showing the location of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. (Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The temple will be the latest one built in the valley in over 35 years. Las Vegas’ first and only temple opened in 1989, and sits at the base of Frenchman Mountain on East Bonanza Road near North Hollywood Boulevard.

The Lone Mountain temple will be approximately 87,000 square feet — about 7,000 square feet larger than the first.

The church has not announced when it will break ground on the new temple, or when the new temple will open.

The church claims over 182,000 members in Nevada, with the first settlers from the church coming to the Las Vegas Valley in 1852.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town
Lunar New Year festivals this weekend in Chinatown Plaza, UnCommons
Lunar New Year festivals this weekend in Chinatown Plaza, UnCommons
140 animals recently rescued from hoarding cases in Las Vegas Valley
140 animals recently rescued from hoarding cases in Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas’ newest farmers’ market in an unexpected place
Las Vegas’ newest farmers’ market in an unexpected place
This Summerlin school wants to help you send your kid to summer camp
This Summerlin school wants to help you send your kid to summer camp