A new parade kicked off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday evening.

Kalei Gonzales, left, dances during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Angela Sevilla, left, Gabby Angeles and Kales Bautista wave to dancers during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Taua Manuma, right, with Hot Lava Productions, dances during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Crowds line the street to watch Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Taua Manuma, with Hot Lava Productions, dances during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sofia Alani Espiritu-Simmons, 2, acknowledges the dancers in the parade during Lei Day, a new event to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Naenoa George, right, dances during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dancers entertain the crowd during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zsalei Valdez, middle, waves to the crowd during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kalei Gonzales dances during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drummers entertain the crowd during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zsalei Valdez dances during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dancers entertain the crowd during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Naenoa George, front/left, leaps in the air while performing during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Zsalei Valdez dances during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dancers entertain the crowd during Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lei Day, a new parade to celebrate and kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, moved through Downtown Summerlin on Sunday evening.

Primarily marching on Park Centre Drive, local organizations including Nani ola Hawaiian dance company, Na hula o kaleiokapualani and Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Company participated.