Letitia’s at Tivoli Village features recipes by owner’s mother

Leticia’s owner/chef Leticia Mitchell credits her mother, Carmella, with teaching her “the love of cooking and making memories with family and friends.”
Mitchell said she follows Carmella’s recipes exactly and offers some of her own to include “different regions in Mexico. ”
The 6,200-square-foot restaurant seats 266 inside and 130 on its patio.
The menu includes taco salad with ground beef picadillo, grilled chicken, shredded chicken or beef; carne asada; sopa de albondiga (Mexican meatball soup); pozole blanco; carnitas; and cecina a la tampiqueña, consisting of seared top sirloin topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon and cheeses.
Leticia’s Mexican Cocina
Where: Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 110
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays (brunch until 2 p.m.)
Information: leticiascocina.com or 702-445-7744
Social media: facebook.com/LeticiasMexicanCocina
