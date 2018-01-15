Letitia’s at Tivoli Village features recipes by owner’s mother

Letecia’s owner/chef Leticia Mitchell credits her mother, Carmella, with teaching her “the love of cooking and making memories with family and friends.”

Leticia's enchiladas come with your choice of meat. (Leticia's)

Leticia's Mexican grilled corn. (Leticia's)

The interior of Leticia's features wood with stacked stone accents. At 6,200 square feet, it's plenty big for over-sized parties of diners. (Leticia's)

The molcajete de carne is served like a soup. (Leticia's)

Leticia Mitchell, owner and chef, posed in the foyer of her self-named restaurant in Tivoli Village Jan. 8, 2018. Her first eatery has enjoyed nine years of success in the Centennial area. In fall 2017, she opened this one. (Jan Hogan/View)

Leticia's exterior is seen Jan. 8, 2018. (Jan Hogan/View)

Mitchell said she follows Carmella’s recipes exactly and offers some of her own to include “different regions in Mexico. ”

The 6,200-square-foot restaurant seats 266 inside and 130 on its patio.

The menu includes taco salad with ground beef picadillo, grilled chicken, shredded chicken or beef; carne asada; sopa de albondiga (Mexican meatball soup); pozole blanco; carnitas; and cecina a la tampiqueña, consisting of seared top sirloin topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon and cheeses.

Leticia’s Mexican Cocina Where: Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 110 Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays (brunch until 2 p.m.) Information: leticiascocina.com or 702-445-7744 Social media: facebook.com/LeticiasMexicanCocina

