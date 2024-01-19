Lunar New Year parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
The free parade on Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin will feature traditional dragon and lion dances.
Downtown Summerlin is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with its seventh annual Lunar New Year parade next month.
The free-to-attend parade on Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin will feature traditional dragon and lion dances by The Lohan School of Shaoli, stilt walkers and more, Downtown Summerlin said in a news release.
The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 9, and is open to the public.
Downtown Summerlin said mall visitors can also enjoy festive Lunar New Year decor through Feb. 23, which includes a giant Chinese dragon statue at Dining Arroyo and a photo wall near H&M.
Guests over 21 can try a complimentary beer tasting experience in the Dining Arroyo from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the day of the parade.
For more information, visit summerlin.com/events.