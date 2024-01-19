63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Lunar New Year parade returns to Downtown Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 1:59 pm
 
Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade in 2023. (Downtown Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade in 2023. (Downtown Summerlin)
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on ...
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on ...
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on ...
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on ...
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Steve ...
Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Guan Strong Lion Arts get up close with the crowd during a lion dance during Downtow ...
Members of Guan Strong Lion Arts get up close with the crowd during a lion dance during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on ...
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on ...
Best Agency performers entertain the crowd during Downtown Summerlin's Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Summerlin. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The parade will feature an oversized dragon. (Summerlin)
The parade will feature an oversized dragon. (Summerlin)
Downtown Summerlin honored the arrival of The Year of the Tiger with its annual Lunar New Year ...
Downtown Summerlin honored the arrival of The Year of the Tiger with its annual Lunar New Year parade Tuesday night. Downtown Summerlin also is celebrating with a red envelope giveaway and festive decor, including a Chinese dragon in the Dining Arroyo and a photo wall, through Feb. 15. James Schaeffer/Review-Journal

Downtown Summerlin is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with its seventh annual Lunar New Year parade next month.

The free-to-attend parade on Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin will feature traditional dragon and lion dances by The Lohan School of Shaoli, stilt walkers and more, Downtown Summerlin said in a news release.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 9, and is open to the public.

Downtown Summerlin said mall visitors can also enjoy festive Lunar New Year decor through Feb. 23, which includes a giant Chinese dragon statue at Dining Arroyo and a photo wall near H&M.

Guests over 21 can try a complimentary beer tasting experience in the Dining Arroyo from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the day of the parade.

For more information, visit summerlin.com/events.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
2
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
3
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
4
A’s hunt for temporary home continues; is Las Vegas Ballpark on list?
A’s hunt for temporary home continues; is Las Vegas Ballpark on list?
5
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Projection shows bleak 2-year outlook for Lake Mead water levels
Projection shows bleak 2-year outlook for Lake Mead water levels
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach
Knights center shows off hockey hair in new TV commercial
Knights center shows off hockey hair in new TV commercial
Room rates for Super Bowl may be higher than they were for F1
Room rates for Super Bowl may be higher than they were for F1
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
Suspect in Tupac killing hires private attorney
Suspect in Tupac killing hires private attorney