Meet the woman behind one of the largest food pantries in the Las Vegas Valley

Wahlberg says it’s not if, but when a Las Vegas film and TV studio is built

Volunteers unload a truck delivery of groceries at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. The volunteers will pack smaller boxes for families to pick up later in the week. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Volunteers prepare for the next truckload of donated food to be unloaded at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Rolling conveyor used by volunteers to unload grocery deliveries outside the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Donated asparagus among other fresh produce are ready to be packed into smaller boxes for families by volunteers at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Volunteers unload a truck delivery of groceries at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. The volunteers will pack smaller boxes for families to pick up later in the week. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Volunteers unload a truck delivery of groceries at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. The volunteers will pack smaller boxes for families to pick up later in the week. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Donated peppers among other fresh produce are ready to be packed into smaller boxes for families by volunteers at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Sally Hernandez, food pantry leader at TCMI Church, stands outside the church’s food pantry where donations are dropped off and sorted in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Brian Bass prepares for the next truckload of donated food to be unloaded by moving boxes at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. Bass has volunteer for a year and a half after hearing about the pantry from a friend. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Crates of different brands of donated bread sit ready to be packed into smaller boxes for families by volunteers at the TCMI Church food pantry in Las Vegas Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

At TCMI Church in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, the food pantry has grown so large that it fills two warehouse rooms.

Sally Hernandez, 58, the pantry’s director, said she’s just doing her best to make sure nothing is wasted and that families throughout the valley are fed.

Every Saturday, Hernandez — with the assistance of volunteers from high schools, recovery centers, and other groups — distributes fresh produce, nonperishable goods, and premade meals to approximately 500 people.

It’s a number that continues to grow amid government welfare cuts and rising living costs, Hernandez said.

“In the past, we would get maybe 20 applications for new families in need of food. Within the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen hundreds,” Hernandez said. “That, to me, was overwhelming … It is becoming so expensive just to buy a few things from the grocery store.”

Hernandez, who also handles all the paperwork for the pantry, including new applications for services, has been overseeing the pantry for about seven years.

The church, which is on North Rainbow Boulevard near Interstate 11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, partnered with Three Square Food Bank to provide emergency relief to federal government employees and SNAP recipients during the federal government shutdown.

That morning, Hernandez said she arrived at the church around 2:00 a.m., as she often does on Saturdays. After the pantry opened its doors around 7:00 a.m., families held back tears as they accepted donations.

“I tell them, ‘I’m not gonna let you go home without getting food — especially if you have children,” Hernandez said. She said she has even started seeing families coming from as far away as Henderson to TCMI.

‘Rain or shine, we’re out here’

Leading up to Sunday, staff and volunteers make numerous trips to various grocery stores across the valley, including major retailers like Walmart and Costco, to collect surplus food that would otherwise be discarded. Through word of mouth, Hernandez has also built a network of vending machine owners, commercial truck drivers, and service organizations that often have extra food, clothing, and other items—and are willing to make drop-offs to support the church’s mission.

TCMI has about ten commercial refrigerators and a walk-in, both of which typically overflow by Wednesday. Directly above the refrigerators are banners emblazoned with bible verses such as “By this all will know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another.”

“The Lord is the one who makes everything work,” Hernandez said. “Every Saturday, rain or shine, we’re out here. I love it.”

Tara Nerida, director of Strategy and Partnerships for Three Square, called its partnership with the church an “incredible example of what collaboration can achieve.”

“Since 2011, we’ve shared a common goal: ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry. Sally herself is a truly amazing individual who never fails to go above and beyond,” Nerida said. “Whether it’s stepping up for increasing donations or generally supporting Three Square’s overall efforts to fight food insecurity, her dedication to our community is admirable.”

A sense of fulfillment

Volunteer Seekan Chuah, 76, said spending time helping at the pantry gave her a sense of fulfillment. Sarah Braun, 59, who also volunteers weekly, said she felt the same way.

Braun, a mother of two and a former social worker, began receiving food from the church during the COVID-19 pandemic. Waiting in line one week, she said, she started asking herself why she wasn’t helping.

“To be able to help people, knowing that you were also in that position, it’s a good feeling,” Braun said. “With the way the economy is, it’s not just people who don’t work who need help — it’s also the employed.”

Braun also called Hernandez the “heartbeat” of the program and applauded the food pantry’s consistency.

“It’s a blessing to so many that you can come here and get food every Saturday,” Braun said. “Because, if you’re paying the rent, the mortgage, and the power bill, and then what’s left for food?”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.