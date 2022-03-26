Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday morning in Summerlin.

Officers were called at 7:34 a.m. to the intersection of West Lake Mead and North Rampart Boulevards after a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital where he died within an hour of the crash, Everett said.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Nearby roads, including both directions of Rampart, were closed while officers investigate.

