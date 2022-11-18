Motorcycle rider killed in Summerlin crash

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcycle rider died Friday morning after a crash in Summerlin.

The 35-year-old Las Vegas man was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson around 2:30 a.m. when he struck a curb and a guardrail near South Hualapai Way and West Charleston Boulevard, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider was thrown from the bike while it flipped over, and he died in the desert near the road, police said.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

He was the third motorcyclist killed in six days.

On Sunday, Rhiannon Nichole Sacks, 28, was struck by a Porsche Carrera that turned left into her on Russell Road near Torrey Pines.

Corinthian Nordahl, 29, died in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday at West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive when a GMC Acadia tried to turn on a flashing yellow light and struck him and a Ford Crown Victoria in the intersection.

